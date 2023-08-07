Moscow Sends Protest Note to Japanese Embassy for Supporting Undesirable Organization

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has sent a note of protest to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow in connection with Tokyo providing a meeting platform for the Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum (considered undesirable in Russia)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it has sent a note of protest to the Japanese Embassy in Moscow in connection with Tokyo providing a meeting platform for the Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum (considered undesirable in Russia).

"On August 7, a strong protest was made to the Japanese Embassy in Russia in connection with the provision by the Japanese authorities of an official venue for the meeting of the so-called Free Nations of Post-Russia Forum in Tokyo, whose activities are recognized as undesirable in Russia, and the members of which are included in the list of terrorists," the statement said.

Moscow regards Japan's actions as attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia, the ministry said, adding that the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has "openly demonstrated support for terrorist rhetoric and an ideology of hatred toward Russia."

"If such provocations are repeated... Tokyo should be prepared for the most serious retaliatory measures for Japanese interests in relations with Russia," the ministry concluded.