Moscow Sends Protest Note To Kiev Over Provocation Against Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a protest note to Kiev in connection with the provocation against the Russian embassy, Moscow calls on the Ukrainian authorities to identify and prosecute persons involved in the illegal action, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has sent a protest note to Kiev in connection with the provocation against the Russian embassy, Moscow calls on the Ukrainian authorities to identify and prosecute persons involved in the illegal action, the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

On March 14, extremists from the Ukrainian battalions Azov, and Right Sector [a Ukrainian nationalist radical movement, banned in Russia] and other radical organizations carried out a new provocation against the Russian embassy in Kiev.

Flares were launched at the embassy building. One of them hit the roof of the building.

"By a lucky coincidence, the fire was prevented. The extremists tore the Russian national flag� and chanted extremist slogans. Despite the presence of numerous police officers, instigators and perpetrators of illegal actions were not detained. In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note of protest to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," Zakharova said in a statement.

