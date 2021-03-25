Moscow, Seoul Committed to Resumption of Talks on Korean Peninsula Issues - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Moscow and Seoul are committed to the earliest possible resumption of the negotiation process on the entire range of Korean Peninsula issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"On international issues, special attention was paid to the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia as a whole. Both Moscow and Seoul remain committed to an early resumption of the negotiation process between the parties involved in the interests of a lasting resolution of the entire range of issues in the region," Lavrov said after talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong.