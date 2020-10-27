UrduPoint.com
Moscow-Seoul Relations Continue to Be Priority of Russia's Politics - Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik

The relations between Moscow and Seoul are a priority for Russian politics in Northeastern Asia, the Russian Ambassador to Seoul Andrey Kulik said on the exhibition in the Parliament of South Korea dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries

The exhibition presents more than 50 photographs, capturing the moments of the historic visits of the leaders of the two states, and also the first treaty concluded between the Russian Empire and Korea in 1884, and other rare documents from the history of bilateral relations, as well as traditional Russian costumes and folk art.

"The development of relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea, based on long-term interests and mutual trust, has an independent value for us and is one of the priorities of the Russian policy in Northeastern Asia aimed at ensuring security and stability in this region," the Russian ambassador said.

Over the past 30 years, Russia and South Korea have established close ties, creating an extensive legal basis for bilateral relations from more than 60 intergovernmental agreements in the field of trade, investment, fisheries, the peaceful use of nuclear energy, military and technical cooperation and other spheres. In 2017, at the Eastern Economic Forum, South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed that Russia build "nine bridges" of cooperation, which range from gas, infrastructure, shipbuilding and agriculture.

