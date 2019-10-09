Moscow, Seoul Sign Memorandum to Strengthen Tourism Cooperation

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Moscow and Seoul have signed a memorandum on cooperation in promoting each other as tourist destinations, the Moscow City Tourism Committee told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The signing of the memorandum has become an important step in establishing official cooperative relations between two capitals', Moscow's and Seoul's, tourism organizations. For us, South Korea is one of the promising directions of tourism development ... We are sure that providing bilateral exchanges of knowledge, accumulated experience and methods of tourism development will benefit both sides," Tatiana Sharshavitskaya, the committee's deputy chairman said, as quoted by the press service.

According to the agreement, the cities will exchange experience in creating and developing tourism infrastructure, organizing events, rising profile among travelers.

They also plan on conducting research and implementing joint projects, including a year of cultural exchanges in 2020.

"This year our promotional strategy oriented in individual tourists that get impressions, and tell friends and relatives about it. We are planning to include Moscow as a new and promising tourist destination," the Seoul's tourism director said, as quoted by the press service.

In 2018, Russia and South Korea agreed to make 2020 the year of cultural exchanges to commemorate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.