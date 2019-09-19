Moscow is seriously concerned about the attack on the oil infrastructure of Saudi Arabia, a thorough and impartial investigation of the incident is necessary, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

"We are very much concerned about what happened on September 14," Lavrov said at a news conference in talks with Niger's foreign minister.

"As for a thorough impartial investigation: such efforts, as I understand it, are now being made, this should be a truly objective process. Because the charges, which are not supported by facts, do not help the case, they only increase tensions in this region, where everything is already too confrontational," he said.