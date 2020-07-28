Moscow Sets No Preconditions for Normalization of Relations With Warsaw - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Moscow does not set Warsaw preconditions for normalization of relations, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik in an interview, noting that mutually beneficial relations between the countries are possible even amid Poland's claims on an alleged Russian threat.

"There are no obstacles to this from the Russian side. We have no territorial claims against Poland or preconditions for normalization of relations. Of course, we are not happy with the campaign in favor of militarizing the so-called NATO's Eastern Flank under the pretext of the alleged Russian threat. But even against this background, we do not believe that correct, pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations cannot be maintained between us," the ambassador stressed.

At the same time, Andreev said that Warsaw had no serious reasons for confrontation with Moscow, as well as other Baltic states.

"If it [Poland] wants to finally abandon a 'megaphone diplomacy' and end the confrontation with Russia in the information space, it will be possible to start a normal, pragmatic discussion on bilateral relations and international issues," Andreev noted.

According to the ambassador, Poland's claims that it would agree on stabilizing relations with Russia only if the latter met certain conditions lead to stalemate in the bilateral relations, as all these accusations are groundless.

In April, speaking at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia wished to overcome the current tensions in its relations with Poland and expressed hope that the attempts to put the countries at odds would not be successful.