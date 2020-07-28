UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Sets No Preconditions For Normalization Of Relations With Warsaw - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Moscow Sets No Preconditions for Normalization of Relations With Warsaw - Ambassador

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Moscow does not set Warsaw preconditions for normalization of relations, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev told Sputnik in an interview, noting that mutually beneficial relations between the countries are possible even amid Poland's claims on an alleged Russian threat.

"There are no obstacles to this from the Russian side. We have no territorial claims against Poland or preconditions for normalization of relations. Of course, we are not happy with the campaign in favor of militarizing the so-called NATO's Eastern Flank under the pretext of the alleged Russian threat. But even against this background, we do not believe that correct, pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations cannot be maintained between us," the ambassador stressed.

At the same time, Andreev said that Warsaw had no serious reasons for confrontation with Moscow, as well as other Baltic states.

"If it [Poland] wants to finally abandon a 'megaphone diplomacy' and end the confrontation with Russia in the information space, it will be possible to start a normal, pragmatic discussion on bilateral relations and international issues," Andreev noted.

According to the ambassador, Poland's claims that it would agree on stabilizing relations with Russia only if the latter met certain conditions lead to stalemate in the bilateral relations, as all these accusations are groundless.

In April, speaking at a roundtable meeting with members of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia wished to overcome the current tensions in its relations with Poland and expressed hope that the attempts to put the countries at odds would not be successful.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Warsaw Same Lead Poland April All From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

26 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

26 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.