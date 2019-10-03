UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Shocked By Fake News About Russian Special Forces In Norway - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:31 PM

Moscow Shocked by Fake News About Russian Special Forces in Norway - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is shocked by anti-Russian fake stories about Russian special forces in Norway, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Moscow is shocked by anti-Russian fake stories about Russian special forces in Norway, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Earlier, Norwegian media outlets reported that Russian special forces allegedly appeared in the kingdom.

"We are shocked by some strange information activity of the Russophobic part, perhaps the lobby inside Norway, maybe the lobby outside Norway. But the results, obviously, we saw on that state's media's pages. These were real massive anti-Russian fake stories, they appeared recently and concerned the alleged presence of Russian special forces and the active espionage activities of Russia's security services in Norway," Zakharova said at a briefing.

She slammed such activity as a total absence of principles and rejection of professional journalistic norms.

"Systematic work has been carried out in Norway recently to impose the image of the enemy in the person of Russia. This is an aggressive informational anti-Russian policy... We hope Norway will build relations with Russia based on long-term interests and genuinely partner-like respect, and not based on provocative fakes," Zakharova said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Norway Media

Recent Stories

Expert urges awareness training for improving cybe ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister welcomes Egyptian companies' intere ..

5 minutes ago

Palestine Hopes Russia Will Expand Presence in Mid ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs introduces smart training rooms for ..

51 minutes ago

Labour Leader Says Johnson's 'Trump Deal' on Brexi ..

18 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power su ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.