Moscow Shocked By Global Democracies' Reaction To Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:50 AM

Moscow Shocked by Global Democracies' Reaction to Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Russia us shocked by the global democracies' reaction to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"I follow with horror the emerging statements on the matter.

For example, the Estonian prime minister said that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is shocking for the entire democratic world ” this is a nice song, since it is indeed ” and Estonia is ready to contribute to crisis resolution through hosting 10 refugees from Afghanistan ... It is shocking. The reaction of the democratic world is even more shocking than the humanitarian crisis enfolding in Afghanistan," Zakharova said on the air of Soloviev Live YouTube show.

