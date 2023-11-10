Open Menu

Moscow 'shocked' By Timeline To Evacuate Russians From Gaza

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Russia said Thursday it was "shocked" by the Israeli ambassador saying it could take up to two weeks to evacuate Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip.

Israel's envoy to Moscow told Russian state media this week that with 500-600 people leaving each day, and 7,000 waiting to be evacuated, it could take two weeks to get Russian citizens out of Gaza.

"We were truly shocked to hear that statement," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"This logic is unacceptable," she said, adding that Russia had followed all the requested procedures for submitting evacuation lists to the relevant authorities.

More than 500 Russian citizens are awaiting evacuation, Russian state media reported this month, citing Russian diplomats.

"There are a lot of children on the lists for evacuation from Gaza. We are talking about approximately 300 Russian minors," Zakharova said separately on social media.

"For a month they have been in a blockade," she added.

No Russians have yet been publicly confirmed as having left Gaza since the Rafah checkpoint with Egypt first reopened on November 1 to allow the evacuation of stranded foreigners and dual nationals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised the West for allegedly stoking tensions in the region and Israel for its conduct in the conflict.

