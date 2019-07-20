UrduPoint.com
Moscow Should Ensure Tehran Respects Rights Of Russians On Board Seized Tanker - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) Moscow should ensure that Iran respects the rights of Russian nationals who are on board a tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz, Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house's foreign committee, told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the operator of the Stena Impero tanker, there are three Russian nationals on board the ship. The company has notified the Russian embassy in Tehran about this, according to the diplomatic mission.

"We need to quickly check this information, using the existing communication channels with Iran that are operational and effective.

If [the information] is confirmed, [Russia should] make Iran unconditionally respect the rights of our citizens. They should not become hostages to the geopolitical strife between western countries and Iran," Kosachev said.

On Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Iranian forces had seized two tankers ” a Liberian-flagged one and a UK-flagged one ” in the Strait of Hormuz. The owner of the Liberian-flagged vessel Mesdar subsequently said the armed personnel boarded the ship but allowed it to continue its passage later in the day.

