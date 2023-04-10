Moscow Should Guarantee Security of Belarus as If Its Own Territory - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Minsk requires that Moscow provides security grantees to Belarus to protect the territory of the republic as if its own territory in case of any external aggression, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"In general, we discussed it at the talks (of the presidents of Belarus and Russia) so that in case of aggression against Belarus, Russia protects Belarus as its own territory. That's what security (guarantees) we need," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belta news agency at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Minsk.

Lukashenko said that he raised this issues during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who fully supported Minsk's ideas on the matter.

"I raised this issue during negotiations with the Russian President. He fully supported me in all aspects. And, he said that we need to review all our treaties and agreements ” Belarus and Russia ” to see what kind of regulatory legal act of an interstate nature should be adopted now to ensure the complete security of Belarus," Lukashenko said.