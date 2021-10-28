UrduPoint.com

Moscow Shuts Down As Russia Sees Record Virus Cases, Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:44 PM

Moscow shuts down as Russia sees record virus cases, deaths

Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days on Thursday as Russia battles a record-breaking coronavirus surge driven by low vaccination rates

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Moscow shut down non-essential services for 11 days on Thursday as Russia battles a record-breaking coronavirus surge driven by low vaccination rates.

The country hardest-hit in Europe by the pandemic, Russia on Thursday recorded 1,159 fatalities in a single day. An official government tally also reported a record 40,096 new infections.

Authorities have shied away from the kind of severe lockdowns imposed in many countries, but have shut down all non-essential services in Moscow from Thursday until November 7.

Retail outlets, restaurants, and sporting and entertainment venues are all closed, along with schools and kindergartens.

Only shops selling food, medicine and other essentials are allowed to remain open, and cafes are open for take-away.

President Vladimir Putin's government has been pinning its hopes in the fight against Covid on homegrown vaccines like Sputnik V, but Russians have proven stubbornly resistant to being inoculated.

As of Thursday, only 32 percent of Russia's population had been fully vaccinated, according to the Gogov website, which tallies Covid-19 data from the regions.

The city's sprawling Metro network was slightly less busy than normal Thursday, with many passengers not wearing masks. Roads were also moderately less congested.

Authorities have not required Russians to stay at home during the non-working period and many were planning to use the days to travel across the country and abroad.

The mayor of the Black Sea resort city of Sochi has warned of a huge influx of tourists, and demand in Russia for flights bound for Turkey and Egypt has soared.

On the streets of the capital, some Muscovites said they approved of the restrictions, while others said they did not go far enough.

"I think it's important to save someone's life rather than be entertained, especially given that it's not for a long time," Vladimir Chizhov, a 45-year-old programmer, said of the decision to close cinemas, bars and restaurants.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Egypt Metro Vladimir Putin Sochi November All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GB govt. heading towards progress ,prosperity: Fin ..

GB govt. heading towards progress ,prosperity: Finance Minister

21 seconds ago
 China submits new climate plan days before COP26 s ..

China submits new climate plan days before COP26 summit

7 minutes ago
 We stand with Kashmiri brothers till Kashmir's fre ..

We stand with Kashmiri brothers till Kashmir's freedom: DC Awaran

7 minutes ago
 Better roads network pivotal for prosperity: Sindh ..

Better roads network pivotal for prosperity: Sindh Minister for Works & Services ..

7 minutes ago
 US Treasury Designates 2 Businessmen, One Lawmaker ..

US Treasury Designates 2 Businessmen, One Lawmaker for Undermining Rule of Law i ..

7 minutes ago
 Gas Spot Trading Market, Asian Demand Driving Up P ..

Gas Spot Trading Market, Asian Demand Driving Up Prices Rather Than Russia - Exp ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.