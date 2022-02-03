Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia said Thursday it is closing the Moscow bureau of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and revoking staff accreditations in Russia, in response to Berlin's ban on the German-language channel of Russian state tv network RT.

The announcement comes with tensions mounting between Russia and the West, particularly over fears of a Russian invasion of Europe's ally Ukraine.

The closure also highlights the Kremlin's increasingly hostile position towards foreign media in the wake of several high-profile expulsions of prominent foreign journalists.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday it will also "terminate the satellite and other broadcasting (output) of Deutsche Welle" on Russian territory.

It added that it was initiating the process of designating the German media a "foreign agent" and said that further reciprocal measures will be announced in the future.

Deutsche Welle -- a German state-owned broadcaster -- has services in 30 languages, including Russian.

The moves comes after Germany's broadcasting regulator on Wednesday announced it was banning the transmission of the channel "RT DE" over the lack of a broadcasting licence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the move was an "infringement" on freedom of speech, while RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan called the decision "complete nonsense".