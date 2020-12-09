UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams Accusations Against Russian National In Denmark As Groundless

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

Moscow Slams Accusations Against Russian National in Denmark as Groundless

Moscow considers accusations against a Russian national, who was detained in Denmark, groundless and resembling a witch hunt, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Moscow considers accusations against a Russian national, who was detained in Denmark, groundless and resembling a witch hunt, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

Danish prosecutors have charged the Russian national with sharing information about Danish energy technology with Russian special services.

According to the foreign ministry, Russian diplomats are in contact with the detained, who says he is not guilty.

"We see this detention and the court proceedings as yet another stage in anti-Russian hysteria on part of the Copenhagen. These groundless claims resemble witch hunt and threaten the work of Russian specialists in Denmark," Zakharova said.

