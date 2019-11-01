UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams As 'Hoax' Lithuanian Portal's Claim That Rossiya Segodnya Sponsors Terrorism

Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:20 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has slammed Lithuanian news portal Ekspertai's claims that the Rossiya Segodnya news agency allegedly sponsors terrorism as a classic example of "hoax" and "bullying."

VOLGOGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has slammed Lithuanian news portal Ekspertai's claims that the Rossiya Segodnya news agency allegedly sponsors terrorism as a classic example of "hoax" and "bullying."

"Not only monuments and deceased persons' remnants are subject to bullying in Baltic states, but media are also subject to acts of barbarism and bullying. I would like to draw attention to absolutely flagrant discrimination of Russian media in Baltic states. This is already transforming into bullying with the use of slander, fake news, and financial and economic pressure," Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

Ekspertai's claim is a classic example of hoax and disinformation, Zakharova added.

"Loud headline but no proof," Zakharova stressed.

On October 30, Ekspertai published a story on the Danish authorities' consent to laying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. RIA Novosti, which "belongs to the international media group Rossiya Segodnya, engaged in the financing of terrorism and money laundering", was named as a source of information. A reference was made to the material on the same portal about the receipt by an unnamed citizen of Lithuania of a letter from Sweden's Swedbank with a notification that the credit organization had stopped settlements with the media group.

The press service of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency refuted the statement as slander and demanded apologies, stressing readiness to defend its rights and honors in court.

