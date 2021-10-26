(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, described German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's recent statement about the possible use of nuclear weapons against Moscow as "absolutely unacceptable".

Last week, Kramp-Karrenbauer was asked whether NATO is considering containing Russia in the Baltic and the Black Sea regions with nuclear weapons.

The minister said it is necessary to make it very clear for Russia that the West is ready to resort to such measures. On Monday, German military attache was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The head of the defense ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany ... made some absolutely unacceptable statements about containing Russia and the possibility of using ... nuclear weapons," Zakharova told Soloviev Live YouTube show.