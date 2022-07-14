UrduPoint.com

Moscow Slams Blinken's Statement About Deportation Of Ukrainians As 'Lie'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Slams Blinken's Statement About Deportation of Ukrainians as 'Lie'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A statement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken alleging that Russia 'forcibly deported' 1.6 million of Ukrainians is a "lie," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Blinken tweeted that Russia must halt "filtration" operations in Ukraine, which have "disappeared, detained, or forcibly deported from their homes approximately up to 1.6 million innocent Ukrainians."

"This is a lie," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show, adding that it is impossible to imagine how can a country distribute its passports forcefully.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th July 2022

2 hours ago
 SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

10 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

10 hours ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

10 hours ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.