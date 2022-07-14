MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) A statement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken alleging that Russia 'forcibly deported' 1.6 million of Ukrainians is a "lie," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Blinken tweeted that Russia must halt "filtration" operations in Ukraine, which have "disappeared, detained, or forcibly deported from their homes approximately up to 1.6 million innocent Ukrainians."

"This is a lie," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show, adding that it is impossible to imagine how can a country distribute its passports forcefully.