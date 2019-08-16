UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams Bolton's Claims On Defense Technology Theft, Recalls Property Seizure By US

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted on Friday US National Security Adviser John Bolton's remarks alleging that Russia was stealing US military technology and recalled the incident involving the seizure of Russia's diplomatic property by Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova refuted on Friday US National Security Adviser John Bolton's remarks alleging that Russia was stealing US military technology and recalled the incident involving the seizure of Russia's diplomatic property by Washington.

On Thursday, Bolton accused Russia of developing hypersonic glide vehicles and cruise missiles based on stolen US military technology.

"Well, since John Bolton spoke of theft, let me recall that Washington stole the buildings belonging to the Russian Consulate General and the residence of the consul general in San Francisco, the Russian trade mission premises in Washington, the residence of the consul general in Seattle, as well as two Russian diplomatic compounds in Maryland and New York," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

The spokeswoman hinted that the United States had stolen numerous technologies from various countries.

"It will be interesting to calculate how many and what technologies the United States has stolen from different countries. I will do that... Send me interesting historical facts and modern data and I will summarize them," Zakharova added.

A row between the United States and Russia over diplomatic property erupted in December 2016, when outgoing US President Barack Obama closed Russian diplomatic compounds in New York and Maryland and expelled 35 Russian diplomats. In 2017, the new administration under President Donald Trump shut down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, and trade missions in New York City and Washington in response to Moscow's decision to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia.

In March 2018, the United States closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle over allegations of Moscow's involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom, though the Kremlin firmly denied any connection. Officials from the US Department of State entered the official residence of the former Russian consul after breaking all the locks.

Moscow has said that the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

