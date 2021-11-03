UrduPoint.com

Moscow Slams Claims About Deployment Of Russian Troops Near Ukraine As 'Fake Campaign'

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:51 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, on Wednesday called new claims about the alleged deployment of the Russian military near the border with Ukraine as a "fake campaign."

"

Politico has published satellite images and said that they showed the deployment of troops near the border. Images were taken in the Smolensk region which does not border Ukraine.

"It was not just one fake, this is a whole fresh fake campaign in the American media," Zakharova told a press conference.

