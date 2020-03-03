Moscow Slams Claims That Russia, Syria Responsible for 'Humanitarian Crisis' in Idlib

The Turkish and the US criticism of Russia and the Syrian government for allegedly creating a "humanitarian crisis" amid the situation in Syria's Idlib is untenable, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, said on Tuesday

"Numerous statements and criticism of the leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic and Russia by representatives of Turkey, European countries and the United States about the alleged million-refugee flows and the 'humanitarian crisis' as a result of the deteriorating situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone are untenable," Zharevlev told reporters.

According to the rear admiral, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has been continuously monitoring the humanitarian situation in the northwestern regions of the country over the past few years.

Fighting in Idlib escalated last week when jihadists carried out an operation against Syrian government troops, prompting retaliatory attacks after which the Turkish military said that more than 30 service members had been killed by the Syrian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Turkish military members who were for an unknown reason among the terrorists had become caught up in the attack.