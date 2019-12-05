Moscow Slams Disputes Between Turkey, NATO Over Baltics Defense Plan as Irrelevant

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Moscow regards a dispute between Turkey and NATO over the alliance 's defense plan for Poland and the Baltic States to be "a rat race ," a high-ranking source from the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters on Thursday, commenting on the plan's adoption by NATO

During the recent NATO leader's summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that he would veto the alliance's plans to strengthen forces in Poland and the Baltics unless the bloc designated the Syrian Kurdish militia as terrorists.

However, on Wednesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that Turkey dropped the demand and eventually supported the new plan. In return, Erdogan said on Thursday that Ankara expected NATO to support its fight against Kurdish militias.

"This [the dispute] is a rat race," the source said.

The revamped NATO plan to protect Poland and the Baltic states has been promoted by Polish President Andrzej Duda, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at this week's NATO summit in London.