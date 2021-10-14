UrduPoint.com

Moscow Slams EU Plans To Deploy Military Training Mission In Ukraine

Moscow Slams EU Plans to Deploy Military Training Mission in Ukraine

Moscow is calling on Kiev and the European Union to abandon the ill-considered plans to deploy a EU military training mission in Ukraine, as this runs counter to the Minsk agreements and can contribute to further escalation of tensions in Donbas, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday

"Brussels' consideration of plans to deploy a EU military training mission in Ukraine certainly causes concerns," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The implementation of this initiative directly contradicts the Minsk agreements and will contribute to the militarization of Ukraine and the escalation of tensions in Donbas, it will encourage the authorities in Kiev to further ignore the Minsk package of measures," Zakharova added.

Therefore, Moscow is calling on the sides to abandon the "ill-considered" plans, the diplomat concluded.

