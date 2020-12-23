The European Union should abandon its "double standards" policy and stop interfering in Moldova's domestic affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on the bloc's criticism of the Eastern European country's legislative initiatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The European Union should abandon its "double standards" policy and stop interfering in Moldova's domestic affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on the bloc's criticism of the Eastern European country's legislative initiatives.

In December, the Moldovan legislature passed a number of bills, including those restricting presidential powers and reinstating the Russian language as a lingua franca. The opposition contested them in the Constitutional Court, which finally suspended the law on presidential powers until it forms a definitive opinion on it but green-lighted the law on the Russian language's special status. The vote on the legislative initiatives came soon after pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu won the presidential runoff.

"At first, an official EU spokesperson in Brussels accused Moldovan lawmakers of introducing the bills 'in a hasty and non-transparent manner' and holding the vote 'in a way that fails to respect the necessary parliamentary procedures' with the support of 'people identified as having been involved in corruption and in the 2014 banking fraud.' Then the work of the Moldovan lawmakers was criticized by the EU representative in Chisinau, who hinted at its link to international financial assistance for the republic.

Finally, after the laws were endorsed, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said that they 'negatively affect Moldova's development, its financial stability and international credibility,'" Zakharova said in a statement.

At the same time, the diplomat continued, almost three years ago, "when the Russian language was deprived of the status of a language of interethnic communication, and Russian-language media were restricted in broadcasting, the European Union and Romania said nothing about discrimination, violation of media freedom and language rights of citizens."

"Despite the bans, the Russian language has not ceased to be the language of interethnic communication, and the demand for Russian-language media in Moldova has not weakened. To a greater or lesser extent, Russian is used by 80 percent of the country's population, including ethnic Russians, Moldovans, Ukrainians, Gagauzians, Jews, and other nationalities. The issue of the Russian language's status is important in the context of the Transnistrian settlement," she went on.

Thus, the recent parliamentary initiatives are of "great importance" for Moldova's political stability, Zakharova stated, urging the West to abandon its "policy of double standards" and stop "imposing political decisions" on the country and interfering in its internal affairs.