Moscow Slams Expansion Of EU Anti-Russian Blacklists As "Unfriendly Step"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The new expansion of the EU's "black lists" in relation to Russia is an unfriendly move, Moscow has already answered in kind, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova also described the decision of the EU Council on March 13 to extend EU restrictive measures for a number of Russian individuals and legal entities for another six-month period as "catastrophic stupidity.

"We view the continued expansion of such blacklists as an unfriendly move that unreasonably restricts our compatriots in their legal rights. Of course, we will always act on this proportionately," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.