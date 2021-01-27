(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) G7 statement on Alexey Navalny is a blunt interference in Russia's internal affairs and an obviously unfriendly move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

G7 foreign ministers and EU high representative have called on Russia to release the opposition figure and suggested that his arrest was political in nature.

In addition, they expressed concern about detentions during unauthorized rallies on January 23.

"We consider the fact of publishing this statement as a blunt interference and an obviously unfriendly move," the ministry said.