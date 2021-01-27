UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Slams G7's Statement On Navalny As Blunt Interference In Russia's Internal Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Moscow Slams G7's Statement on Navalny as Blunt Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) G7 statement on Alexey Navalny is a blunt interference in Russia's internal affairs and an obviously unfriendly move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

G7 foreign ministers and EU high representative have called on Russia to release the opposition figure and suggested that his arrest was political in nature.

In addition, they expressed concern about detentions during unauthorized rallies on January 23.

"We consider the fact of publishing this statement as a blunt interference and an obviously unfriendly move," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia January Opposition

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

30 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renews commitment to Guinea worm ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.