(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s decision to reject Venezuela's request for a $5 billion emergency-support package for fighting coronavirus over alleged lack of clarity with "government recognition" is hypocritical, and the discussion of possible maritime blockade of the crisis-torn country is absolutely inadmissible, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

"I cannot fail to mention the absolutely blatant case related to Venezuela and its relations with the IMF.

The Venezuelan population sought help in a moment when it clearly needed it, as well as many other countries. All this happens amid US officials' continuing statements about their intention to toughen the sanctions on Venezuela. They are even discussing the possibility to impose a maritime blockade of the country, which is, we believe, absolutely inadmissible. Simple people, simple Venezuelans suffer due to this policy. This is typical hypocrisy," Zakharova said at a briefing.