Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silence After POWs Execution by Kiev Forces

The execution of Russian prisoners of war is down to Ukraine's Western patrons, the silence of international organizations is shameful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The execution of Russian prisoners of war is down to Ukraine's Western patrons, the silence of international organizations is shameful, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry noted that Moscow had repeatedly attracted the attention of the international community and relevant organizations to the war crimes of Kiev's forces, declaring that the Ukrainian authorities had not observed international humanitarian law.

"The next execution of Russian prisoners of war is largely down to the Western patrons of Kiev," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the West, "silencing crimes," makes such killings possible.

"A shameful fact is the silence of relevant international organizations that have traded professionalism and objectivity for the desire to curry favor with the United States and other Western countries," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Russia's Investigative Committee had already said it was investigating new video evidence of Kiev's war crimes, expressing confidence that they would not go unpunished.