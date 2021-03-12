MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russia sees Kiev's strategy of Crimea "de-occupation" as an unacceptable threat of aggression against two of Russia's Federal entities, and foreign nations' participation in the Crimean Platform summit will be qualified as encroachment on Russia's territorial integrity, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev was hoping to get Crimea back through a strategy of "de-occupation" and reintegration; uniting effort of all partners within the Crimean Platform; and restoration of full Ukrainian sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula.

"We see this strategy as an unacceptable threat of aggression against two Russia's constituent entities. We will qualify any countries' participation in the Crimean Platform as impingement on Russia's territorial integrity," the source stressed.

Kiev plans to discuss Crimea's reintegration at the Crimean Platform summit, scheduled for August 23, the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day. Kiev has invited Turkey, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States, among other nations, to join the platform.