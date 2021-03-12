UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Slams Kiev's 'Crimea De-Occupation' Strategy As Unacceptable Aggression

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Moscow Slams Kiev's 'Crimea De-Occupation' Strategy as Unacceptable Aggression

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Russia sees Kiev's strategy of Crimea "de-occupation" as an unacceptable threat of aggression against two of Russia's Federal entities, and foreign nations' participation in the Crimean Platform summit will be qualified as encroachment on Russia's territorial integrity, an informed source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev was hoping to get Crimea back through a strategy of "de-occupation" and reintegration; uniting effort of all partners within the Crimean Platform; and restoration of full Ukrainian sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula.

"We see this strategy as an unacceptable threat of aggression against two Russia's constituent entities. We will qualify any countries' participation in the Crimean Platform as impingement on Russia's territorial integrity," the source stressed.

Kiev plans to discuss Crimea's reintegration at the Crimean Platform summit, scheduled for August 23, the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day. Kiev has invited Turkey, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and the United States, among other nations, to join the platform.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Canada France Germany Kiev Independence United Kingdom United States August All

Recent Stories

Boxing Coach arrested over charges of raping 14-ye ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,794 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

21 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to two Martyred youth in IIO ..

26 minutes ago

First Glimpse Inside Ethiopia's Tigray Shows Sever ..

26 minutes ago

PACE Chief Daems Will Visit Moscow March 15-16 for ..

26 minutes ago

Britain's EU exports dive 41% in January after Bre ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.