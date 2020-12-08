Moscow rejects Oslo's allegations of Russia's complicity in a cyberattack against the Norwegian parliament as unsubstantiated and unacceptable, the Russian Embassy in Oslo said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Moscow rejects Oslo's allegations of Russia's complicity in a cyberattack against the Norwegian parliament as unsubstantiated and unacceptable, the Russian Embassy in Oslo said Tuesday.

According to the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST), Russia-linked hackers may be complicit in the attack, which happened in August. The police noted, however, that there was not enough evidence.

"Just like we expected, the investigation of the cyberattack against the Norwegian parliament done by the Norwegian Police Security Service failed. No proof of Russia's complicity was found.

The 'highly likely' style of accusations is completely unacceptable," the embassy said on Facebook.

Russia values its relationship with Norway and wants to preserve the dialogue with Oslo, the embassy said.

"We reiterate our call for the Norwegian government to employ the existing mechanisms in case of the cyberincidents. The foreign ministry and the PST have been notified about it [the mechanisms]. We expect relevant Norwegian agencies to clarify their stance on working with Russia and their response to the reports about cyberattacks and incidents that were sent earlier," the embassy said.