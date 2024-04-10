Open Menu

Moscow Slams Planned Ukraine Peace Conference As US Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticised plans to hold a Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland as a futile initiative of the US Democratic Party ahead of this year's US presidential election.

The high-level conference is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16 and Swiss media have said US President Joe Biden is expected to attend.

"American Democrats, who need photos and videos of events that supposedly indicate their project 'Ukraine' is still afloat, are behind this," the state-run TASS news agency quoted foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

She accused Washington of being primarily motivated by its election process.

"The elections are everything. Ukraine is nothing," she said.

The Swiss government said Wednesdsay the peace conference will take place at the luxury Burgenstock resort near the central city of Luzern on June 15-16 and would be hosted by President Viola Amherd.

Russia has accused Switzerland of abandoning its traditional neutrality in the Ukraine conflict -- as well as the issue of what to do with Russian assets in the banking country.

Moscow last month summoned the Swiss ambassador over work to pave a way to seize Russian assets in the country.

Moscow has vowed to press on with its more than two-year long offensive in Ukraine.

