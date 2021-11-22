Moscow Slams Reports on Russia Using Poland-Belarus Crisis as Pretext to 'Invade' Ukraine

Unfounded reports that appeared in western media and claim that Moscow uses current migration crisis to "invade" Ukraine are nothing more then a myth, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Unfounded reports that appeared in western media and claim that Moscow uses current migration crisis to "invade" Ukraine are nothing more then a myth, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Well, this is another mythologeme from the category of those stories that we have heard say, about the so-called Russian tanks that we allegedly transported in humanitarian convoys. Stories about the tunnels that were built between Russia and southeastern Ukraine. Well, this is from the same category," Zakharova told reporters, commenting on the allegations that the migration crisis is allegedly beneficial for Russia to disguise the preparations for an "invasion" to Ukraine.