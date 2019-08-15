UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Slams Reports On Threatening NATO Pilots' Families As Attempt To Smear Russia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:52 PM

Moscow Slams Reports on Threatening NATO Pilots' Families as Attempt to Smear Russia

The article by Dutch Telegraaf newspaper about threatening phone calls allegedly received by families of NATO pilots from Russian speakers is a deliberate disinformation move, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

ORENBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The article by Dutch Telegraaf newspaper about threatening phone calls allegedly received by families of NATO pilots from Russian speakers is a deliberate disinformation move, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Earlier in August, the newspaper published a story about the families of Dutch pilots in Lithuania receiving threats in 2017. According to the media, family members were threatened by an unidentified person with a heavy Russian accent. The article heavily referenced anonymous witness accounts and classified data from the military intelligence.

"The facts that the article explicitly speaks of Russians, directly cites facts provided by anonymous sources, which allegedly heard a Russian dialect, Russian accent in that speech, all indicate a premeditated, purposeful and simply disgusting disinformation to once again portray Russia as an aggressor," Zakharova said.

NATO jets have been policing the region's sky since April 2004. In January 2017, the Netherlands' Air Forces took over the policing mission in the Baltic region from the French and later that year passed it over to Poland.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Threatened Poland Lithuania Netherlands January April August 2017 Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Microplastics in Arctic snow point to widespread a ..

13 seconds ago

UNSC to hold closed-door meeting Friday to discuss ..

15 seconds ago

Six EU countries ready to take migrants off rescue ..

17 seconds ago

Patel takes five wickets as Sri Lanka reach 227 fo ..

19 seconds ago

Russia Supports Venezuela's Independent Foreign Po ..

4 minutes ago

Nation marks Indian independence day as 'black day ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.