Moscow Slams Riga for Abusing EU Sanctions to Justify Crackdown on Russian Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow considers it unacceptable that Latvia cites EU sanctions as an excuse to justify its "punitive campaign" against Russian media, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Several Latvian Russian-speaking journalists, who wrote articles for Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia outlets, have been accused of violating EU sanctions. Their apartments were searched and they are under own recognizance not to leave the country. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, whose director general, Dmitry Kiselev, is on the EU sanctions list. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Wednesday that legal proceedings against the journalists were in line with EU guidelines, adding that Riga "scrupulously applies" the bloc's sanctions.

"These are systematic efforts by the Latvian authorities to aggressively force Russian media out.

What do sanctions have to do with it? Have the courage to say that you are squeezing media that you dislike out of your media space ... We consider it unacceptable to refer to illegal unilateral EU restrictive measures to justify undisguised censorship," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

She called Latvia's actions against the Russian-speaking journalists a "punitive campaign."

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that the EU sanctions were individual and concerned only Kiselev and thus could not apply to everyone, who cooperates with the media group.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya and the RT broadcaster, expressed hope that Russia would respond to the charges initiated against Russian-speaking journalists.