MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia believes that the statement by Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu about the need to withdraw Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria undermines the regional peace process, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Moldova's incumbent President Igor Dodon has already slammed this statement as a significant mistake.

"We believe this statement is aimed at undermining the effort toward peaceful settlement to the Transnistria problem," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"I would like to remind you that the region, where the Russian peacekeepers are present, retains stability for 25 years already, there is no bloodshed, there are no shots," the spokeswoman went onto say.