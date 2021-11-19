Moscow Slams Suspension of Russian Community Council of the USA as Purposeful Repression

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the suspension of activities of the Russian Community Council of the USA in connection with the FBI investigation as targeted repression and violation of rights and freedoms.

Earlier, the Russian Community Council of the USA announced the suspension of its activities in connection with the investigation by the US intelligence. It emphasized that the organization had never interfered in the internal political agenda of the United States, did not have financial resources, and never received or gave out any grants.

"Purposeful repressions against representatives of our community have led to a gross violation of personal and civil rights and freedoms. Such actions lead to further degradation of Russian-US relations," the ministry said in a statement.

"We will demand an immediate end to the politically motivated persecution of our fellow citizens in the United States," the ministry said.

It promised to continue to defend the rights of Russian compatriots in the United States using all available international legal and bilateral instruments.

The ministry added that for several years the FBI had been taking hostile actions against representatives of the Russian-speaking community in the United States, threatening with prosecution in connection with alleged non-compliance with the US law on foreign agents, while the legitimate humanitarian activities of the council, carried out on the principles of openness and cooperation, did not violate US law and were not subject to said law.