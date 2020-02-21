UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams Tbilisi's Accusations Of Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks Against Georgia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:18 PM

Moscow Slams Tbilisi's Accusations of Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks Against Georgia

Georgia's accusations that Russia had a hand in the 2019 cyberattacks against Tbilisi are not based on any evidence, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, criticizing the country for its reluctance to abandon its hostile approach toward Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Georgia's accusations that Russia had a hand in the 2019 cyberattacks against Tbilisi are not based on any evidence, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, criticizing the country for its reluctance to abandon its hostile approach toward Moscow.

On Thursday, Georgia, without presenting any evidence, accused Moscow of being involved in the 2019 cyberattacks targeting the websites of the Georgian president, the judiciary and various municipal districts, as well as businesses and media organizations. The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada have already condemned the alleged Russian interference.

"The lack of evidence and political motivations [behind] the clearly orchestrated stove piping is obvious. There is not and cannot be any evidence of Russia's official organizations being involved in malicious activity in Georgia's electronic networks," the ministry said in a statement.

It also criticized the reluctance of Georgia to abandon its hostile attitude toward Russia.

"All accusations are once again drawn up in the vein of the proverbial 'highly likely.' It is a shame that Georgia does not want to refrain from demonizing Russia, [and] to learn lessons from last year's crisis. All of this throws an additional shadow on already complicated relations," the ministry said.

Moscow stated that it was still convinced that the two countries should overcome their differences and continue the normalization of Russia-Georgia relations, as it will benefit the peoples of both nations.

