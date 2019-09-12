Moscow Slams UK Failure to Protect Russian Diplomatic Property After Trade Mission Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United Kingdom fails to ensure due security of Russian diplomatic property, with a recent incident of illegal trespassing on the territory of the Russian trade mission in London and damage to its property being yet another evidence of it, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Over the past few years, Moscow has repeatedly raised the issue of its diplomatic property in talks with London, asking the latter to "take exhausting measures" to ensure its security, Zakharova noted.

"The other day, an unknown person committed a malicious trespassing on the territory of our trade mission in London. As a result, the property and vehicle fleet of our mission were damaged," she said.

According to Zakharova, the appeal of Russian diplomats to the UK state agencies in relation to the incident has produced an unexpected result.

"We were told that the case has no prospects and will likely be closed. And this is despite the fact that the Russian Embassy provided the British side with the CCTV footage as well as the most detailed data that not only could but does shed light on this incident," she added.

The diplomat recalled that more than a year ago, it took the UK government a few days to "accuse our country with a high probability of carrying out, as they said, a chemical attack."

"A couple of days were enough for them to solve the so-called Salisbury case, while when it comes to a specific and, as we understand, instigated by UK nationals 'incident,' the British side sees no prospects to solve it while it is still fresh. It's absurd," she argued.

In March 2018, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury, England. The UK government said the Skripals had been subject to poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent and swiftly accused Russia of staging the attack.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying the UK government has not provided any evidence of Moscow's alleged role in the poisoning. Russia has said it sent scores of diplomatic notes to the United Kingdom calling for a joint inquiry as required by international law, but London has not cooperated in any way.