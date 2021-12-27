UrduPoint.com

Moscow Slams Ukrainian Prosecutors Over Accusations Against Russian Transport Minister: Maria Zakharova

Accusations of the Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office against the Russian Transport Ministry over the organization of illegal transportation of people across the state border are unacceptable, Maria Zakharova, the Russain Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Monday

Ukrainian prosecutors suspect that the Russian transport minister and his deputy have organization illegal transportation of people across the border due to direct air traffic between Russian regions and Crimea.

"Such a move of the Ukrainian authorities is unacceptable," the spokeswoman said in a statement published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

