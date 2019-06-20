UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams US For Escalating Tensions With Iran Through New Deployments To Middle East

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Moscow Slams US for Escalating Tensions With Iran Through New Deployments to Middle East

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia regrets that the United States continues pursuing the policy of stirring up confrontation with Iran and asserting its military might, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday, commenting on new US deployments to the middle East.

"We can only regret that there is no sign of abandoning the policy of stirring up confrontation. The United States is flexing its muscles and demonstrating its readiness to put pressure on Iran, which a country that has over the past years been strictly abiding with its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and still technically remains in this agreement," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister expressed hope that US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region would not become a "spark able to produce fire.

"

"Destabilization is extremely dangerous, especially in this region. Everyone who has a way too easy and irresponsible approach to such steps should stop until it is too late, show common sense and pay attention to the arguments of responsible global players, including Russia," Ryakov added.

The United States has in recent weeks stepped up its forces in the Middle East, deploying there an aircraft strike group, B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters and Patriot missiles, amid tensions with Iran. In addition to that, acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Monday that the United States would send 1,000 additional troops to Iran. A battalion of Patriot missiles, reconnaissance fighters and mission support aircraft will complement this deployment.

