UrduPoint.com

Moscow Slams US For Not Issuing Visas To Russian Delegation To IAEA Conference

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Moscow Slams US for Not Issuing Visas to Russian Delegation to IAEA Conference

Moscow considers unacceptable the fact that the United States had not issued visas to the Russian delegation to the IAEA international ministerial conference on nuclear energy in the 21st century, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Moscow considers unacceptable the fact that the United States had not issued visas to the Russian delegation to the IAEA international ministerial conference on nuclear energy in the 21st century, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The conference will be held in Washington from October 26-28. The Russian delegation comprising representatives of state corporation Rosatom and technical watchdog Rostekhnadzor planned to take part in it.

"The United States never issued visas to the Russian delegates, despite the fact that the relevant applications were submitted by them in advance in accordance with the established procedure. Thus, Russia's participation in an important international event under the auspices of the IAEA was blocked in an absolutely unacceptable way and without any reason," Zakharova said in a statement.

The refusal of the United States to issue visas to the Russian delegation to the IAEA conference grossly violates the norms in the agreement between the IAEA and the state hosting the event, this gives reason to think about the advisability of holding international forums in the United States, Zakharova said.

This is another example of how the United States "implements its short-sighted policy of ignoring international law and replacing it with a perverted postulate of some kind of 'rules-based order' that Washington itself invents and adjusts for itself," she noted

"This is another reason to think about whether it is worth trusting the holding of large international forums to a country that is not able to organize them properly," Zakharova added.

Related Topics

Century Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear United States October Event From Agreement

Recent Stories

UNICEF Urges Urgent Action Amid Risk of Cholera in ..

UNICEF Urges Urgent Action Amid Risk of Cholera in Syria Spreading to Other Stat ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev to Stop Action ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Urges Kiev to Stop Actions That May Lead to Nuclear Cat ..

4 minutes ago
 Pelosi Says US Not Giving Blank Check to Ukraine

Pelosi Says US Not Giving Blank Check to Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Ramnath Mishra of Hanuman Mandir Soldier Bazar mee ..

Ramnath Mishra of Hanuman Mandir Soldier Bazar meets Governor Sindh

4 minutes ago
 New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relation ..

New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relations With Russia

25 minutes ago
 Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

Khurram, Murad agree to restore KNS Grid station

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.