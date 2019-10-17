UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams US Media's Attempts To Smear Upcoming Russia-Africa Summit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized on Thursday the unprecedented number of negative remarks in the US media on the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit.

On October 23-24, the Russian city of Sochi will host the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit, which will gather the leaders of 47 African countries, heads of the continent's major organizations, and members of both Russian and African business circles.

"In this regard, I cannot help but say a few words on an astounding number of anti-Russian articles in the US media in particular, ahead of the Russia-Africa Summit. This is, of course, an unprecedented story, we understand that someone is behind it, but, among other things, I would like to address the US media and journalists [and say that] you cannot allow yourself to be used like that," Zakharova said.

She stated that Russia had the full picture of what was going on.

"It seems that the members of the corresponding services in Washington make desperate attempts to discredit Russia's policy regarding Africa through the media and the government-connected NGO's. It is being done deliberately just before the summit. The news agencies, the media, the so-called experts in their usual way accuse Moscow of every sin, now in conjunction with the African continent," the spokeswoman added.

Zakharova concluded that fake news would be unable to shaken the sturdy foundation of the cooperation between Russia and Africa and added that the summit would result in the signing of a whole package of trade and investment agreements, and a political declaration on the trends of Russia-Africa cooperation.

