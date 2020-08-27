Moscow Slams US Move to Deploy Land-Based Ballistic Missiles All Over Globe as 'Reckless'

The deployment of US land-based short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in different parts of the world is a risky step, as it can provoke a new round of the arms race, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

"The deployment of the US land-based intermediate-range missiles in different regions of the world will be an extremely risky and destabilizing step in terms of international and regional security. It will also provoke, from our point of view, a new round of the arms race with absolutely unpredictable consequences," Zakharova told reporters.

The remark comes following US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's statement about the necessity of creating new ballistic missiles to contain the so-called Russian aggression.

"Undoubtedly, the emergence of additional missile-related risks on the territory of Russia will entail an immediate response from our side. We are convinced that in this context, the only reasonable and justified measure would be a joint search for a mutually acceptable settlement of the current situation through political and diplomatic means," Zakharova added.