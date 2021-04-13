UrduPoint.com
Moscow Slams US, NATO For Creating Explosive Situation In Ukraine

Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:52 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused the United States and its allies in NATO of deliberately creating an explosive situation in Ukraine through increasing military support for Kiev, and also stressed that Russia sees this as a threat to its national security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused the United States and its allies in NATO of deliberately creating an explosive situation in Ukraine through increasing military support for Kiev, and also stressed that Russia sees this as a threat to its national security.

"[Arms] deliveries continue. The volume of assistance is increasing. The US and other NATO countries are deliberately turning Ukraine into a tinderbox," Ryabkov told reporters.

For years, military exercises with participation of "dozens and thousands" of advisers and instructors have been taking place in Ukraine, and facilities "having a direct negative effect on Russia's safety" have been established there, Ryabkov added.

The diplomat also pointed to the ongoing effort to set up a whole chain of biological laboratories on the post-Soviet territory. Ryabkov accused the United States of staging provocations close to the Russian border.

"Taken together, all this poses a serious challenge to our safety. We once again insist that NATO countries ... should care about curbing the belligerent spirit of their clients in Kiev, and about ensuring implementation of the Minsk set of measures, which our neighbors in Kiev defiantly reject," Ryabkov continued.

The Russian diplomat stressed that exclusively Kiev and its western partners would be to blame for the potential escalation between Russia and Ukraine.

