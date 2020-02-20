- Home
- Moscow Slams US Refusal to Issue Visas for Russian Delegations as Violation of UN Charter
Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:06 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Washington's refusal to issue visas to members of Russian delegations attending international events on the US territory is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.
"The United States, taking advantage of the position of the host country for the UN headquarters, at its discretion, as you know, does not issue visas to foreign delegations, in particular the Russian one, which is a gross violation of the UN Charter and the agreement on the location of the UN principle organs," Zakharova said at a weekly news briefing.