Moscow Slams US Remark on Alleged Russian Diplomats Evacuation From Ukraine as Provocation

Moscow considers the statements by the White House about the allegedly impending evacuation of Russian diplomats from Ukraine as a provocation, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow considers the statements by the White House about the allegedly impending evacuation of Russian diplomats from Ukraine as a provocation, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tueday that Washington has information about Russia's plans to evacuate its diplomats' families from Ukraine.

"My question is why Psaki and the American side care about what happens to the embassies of other countries? This is the first question," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube, adding that "all this can be described as provocative behavior."