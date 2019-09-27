(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia sees Washington 's sanctions against Cuban Communist Party First Secretary Raul Castro as a meaningless and despicable step, Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Alexander Schetinin told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, Washington imposed sanctions on Castro and members of his family over allegedly engaging in human rights violations, banning them from entering the US territory.

"This is meaningless and despicable. This is something one should be ashamed of in a decent society," Schetinin said.

"We see this step as a sign of the White House's inability to break the will of the Cuban people, as well as the Venezuelan people, and to impose on them its view on the modern world and the Latin American region in the spirit of Monroe Doctrine. This seems a personal revenge against the indisputable leader and moral authority for the nations that defend their national independence, sovereignty and uniqueness," the diplomat added.