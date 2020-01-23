UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Slams US Sanctions On Venezuela As Extremely Counterproductive

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 07:25 PM

Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Venezuela as Extremely Counterproductive

Washington's sanction policy targeting Venezuela has exceeded all the imaginable limits of counterproductivity and antihumanity, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, soon after the US Department of the Treasury slapped seven more Venezuelans with sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) Washington's sanction policy targeting Venezuela has exceeded all the imaginable limits of counterproductivity and antihumanity, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, soon after the US Department of the Treasury slapped seven more Venezuelans with sanctions.

There are prominent lawmakers among the seven sanctioned nationals, including Luis Parra, recently appointed as the parliament speaker.

"The US sanctions policy targeting Venezuela and its people, which has exceeded all the imaginable limits of counterproductivity and antihumanity, and which has long been violating the international law, only aggravates the socioeconomic crisis and inspires migration flow int neighboring countries," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Parliament Venezuela All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.