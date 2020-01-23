Moscow Slams US Sanctions on Venezuela as Extremely Counterproductive

Washington's sanction policy targeting Venezuela has exceeded all the imaginable limits of counterproductivity and antihumanity, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday, soon after the US Department of the Treasury slapped seven more Venezuelans with sanctions

There are prominent lawmakers among the seven sanctioned nationals, including Luis Parra, recently appointed as the parliament speaker.

"The US sanctions policy targeting Venezuela and its people, which has exceeded all the imaginable limits of counterproductivity and antihumanity, and which has long been violating the international law, only aggravates the socioeconomic crisis and inspires migration flow int neighboring countries," Zakharova said at a briefing.