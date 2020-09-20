Moscow Slams US' Statement on Restoration of Iran Sanctions as 'Theatrical Performance'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The United States' claim that the UN sanctions on Iran were restored is misleading as the UN Security Council (UNSC) took no steps leading to the restoration of restrictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed "the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran" under the snapback mechanism of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

"The US continues to mislead the international community by speculating that the UN Security Council conducted some sort of procedures to restore the effect of UNSC resolutions on Iran sanctions, which were canceled after the signing of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the statement read.

"The facts are that the UN Security Council did not take any action that would lead to the restoration of old sanctions against Iran. All that Washington does is nothing more than a theatrical performance staged in order to subordinate the Security Council to its policy of 'maximum pressure' on Iran and turn this authoritative body into its handy tool," the statement continued.

Moscow further urged Washington to "have enough courage to face the truth and stop speaking on behalf of the UN Security Council."

As stressed in the statement, Resolution 2231 has remained intact and all of its provisions, therefore, must be implemented "in the initially agreed mode and volume on the basis of reciprocity among all states."