UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Slams Washington's Designation Of Cuba As Sponsor Of Terrorism As 'State-Level' Lie

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 01:24 PM

Moscow Slams Washington's Designation of Cuba as Sponsor of Terrorism as 'State-Level' Lie

Washington's claims that Cuba is involved in sponsoring terrorism is nothing but lies, this is an nonconstructive step that shows that the US cannot stick to a consistent foreign policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Washington's claims that Cuba is involved in sponsoring terrorism is nothing but lies, this is an nonconstructive step that shows that the US cannot stick to a consistent foreign policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the US added Cuba to its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism for "for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists." At her weekly briefing, Zakharova slammed the decision as "non-constructive," recalling that the US removed Cuba from the list back in 2015.

"When Washington accuses Havana of sponsoring terrorist, is not this the fake news that the US alleges to be fighting? This is a lie, which was elevated to the state level. This lie has an official status, as this is Washington's official policy," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman expressed the belief that Washington's move was a proof of its "inability to pursue a consistent foreign policy based on objective reality."

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Washington Havana Cuba 2015 From

Recent Stories

Russia Poised to Register COVID-19 Vaccine Develop ..

1 minute ago

10 vehicles impounded, fine imposed over violation ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 45 deaths, over 2,417 new corona c ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Hopes Biden Administration Will Close Guant ..

1 minute ago

Opposition demands independent inquiry into countr ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov, Zarif to Meet in Moscow on January 26 - Ru ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.