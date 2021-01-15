Washington's claims that Cuba is involved in sponsoring terrorism is nothing but lies, this is an nonconstructive step that shows that the US cannot stick to a consistent foreign policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Washington's claims that Cuba is involved in sponsoring terrorism is nothing but lies, this is an nonconstructive step that shows that the US cannot stick to a consistent foreign policy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the US added Cuba to its list of State Sponsors of Terrorism for "for repeatedly providing support for acts of international terrorism in granting safe harbor to terrorists." At her weekly briefing, Zakharova slammed the decision as "non-constructive," recalling that the US removed Cuba from the list back in 2015.

"When Washington accuses Havana of sponsoring terrorist, is not this the fake news that the US alleges to be fighting? This is a lie, which was elevated to the state level. This lie has an official status, as this is Washington's official policy," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman expressed the belief that Washington's move was a proof of its "inability to pursue a consistent foreign policy based on objective reality."